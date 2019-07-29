Travel

10 Reasons to Explore Kangaroo Island, the Ultimate Australian Destination

You really shouldn’t drink on an empty stomach, and considering Kangaroo Island’s multifaceted culinary scene, you thankfully won’t have to. Fringed by fertile lands and miles of extensive coastline, it’s no surprise that KI is an epicure’s utopia. From casual lunch joints to elevated eateries, there’s something for every palate. Here, the highlights are all about seasonal ingredients and locally sourced goods. American River’s Oyster Farm Shop is a celebrated establishment known for showcasing the island’s exceptional aquaculture, like fresh oysters, marron, abalone, and more. If visiting during October or November, plan to participate in the Kangaroo Island Arts Festival, which highlights the best of KI’s local art and culinary scenes.

