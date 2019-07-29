8. Dive In and Get Wet

Trying to live that salt life? The island is exploding with aquatic adventures and underwater exploits. For some of the best surfing in Australia, head straight to Vivonne Bay. Voted one of the top beaches on the continent, it’s lauded for its clear turquoise waters and long curved beaches. Kangaroo Island Marine Adventures offers unrivaled opportunities for visitors to swim with dolphins. Emu Bay Fishing Charters brings aspiring anglers into the depths of the open ocean. And Exceptional Kangaroo Island can arrange world-class snorkeling and scuba diving experiences throughout KI.