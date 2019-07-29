View this post on Instagram

#NPSAAdventureList number 8: Go underground in World Heritage Listed Caves at #NaracoorteCaves which have acted as a pitfall, trapping and collecting animals for at least 500,000 years. The caves preserve the most complete fossil record of this time period including Australia’s iconic megafauna species. Tag a mate you’d love to experience this with. Pic: Margaret Smith During January we will be counting down to our top 30 adventures in #NationalParksSA. Click the link in our bio for more information and start planning your next adventure. #NationalParksSA #SouthAustralia #SeeSouthAustralia #Australia #SeeAustralia