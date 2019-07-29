The Kelly Hill Caves offer another unforgettable KI adventure, although it’s definitely not recommended for the claustrophobic. Explore the underground world hidden within the Kelly Hill Conservation Park. The mesmerizing limestone cave system is jam-packed with stalactite, stalagmite, shawl, helictite, and tremendous column formations around every turn. During a guided tour, guests can strap on their protective gear and spend some time crawling through the subterranean limestone labyrinth. Above ground, visitors can stroll the park’s short walking trails, or hike along Hanson Bay (which includes freshwater lagoons, dense woodlands, and windswept dunes).Back to top
10 Reasons to Explore Kangaroo Island, the Ultimate Australian Destination
