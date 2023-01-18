A First-timer’s Guide to Mexico’s Islands of Loreto

Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay Resort is a mouthful, no doubt. But its location might also be a head-scratcher. Few know that 330 miles north of the luxury resorts and Americanized bars and restaurants of Cabo San Lucas you’ll find the historic town of Loreto and its surrounding islands. They’re situated on the eastern coast of the Baja California peninsula—and are a best-kept secret. Before we dive into the resort and why you should stay here, let’s dig into the history of the Islands of Loreto first.

Why you should visit Loreto

Loreto is one of the oldest settlements in Mexico, dating back to 1697. The small coastal town is nestled on the shores of Loreto Bay National Park, which boasts 800 square miles of protected islands and beaches.

Because of this, it’s the perfect respite from tourists. It’s far enough south of the border to feel safe and authentically Mexican. It’s also extremely easy to get to and wonderfully untrammeled—with direct international flights from Calgary, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Dallas.

What to Do on the Islands of Loreto

The Islands of Loreto are in a prime location for water buffs. Between Mexico’s mainland and the Baja California peninsula is the Sea of Cortez, one of Mexico’s largest marine preserves. There’s an abundance of underwater sea life with an estimated 900 species of fish and a menagerie of marine animals (dolphins, seals, turtles, sea lions, and more). As such, swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving are immensely popular.

From January through March, humpback and blue whales pass through on their annual migration. On land, the beautiful Sierra de la Giganta mountains rise abruptly from the coastal desert landscape. There are numerous opportunities for exploring on foot, bike, or off-road vehicle.