Travel Has Rarely Looked Better Thanks to the Luis Waxed Canvas Weekender

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The winter is here and the cold is just too much to bear sometimes. If you’re not in the mood to deal with the cold days and nights for a few months straight and need a break, you should take a vacation. And when you do, you should go armed with this Luis Waxed Canvas Weekender from Bespoke Post in tow.

We have talked about Bespoke Post many times in the past and that’s for a good reason. There are so many great items in the store, from clothing and tools and gear like the Luis Waxed Canvas Weekender that makes life so much easier for the man on the go.

One look at the Luis Waxed Canvas Weekender and you can understand why it’s such a high-demand item. It looks great and while style may not be the most important element of a travel bag like this, it doesn’t hurt. You can dress to impress and let this bag compliment your style in a big way.

But the most important element of a bag like this is the space. And you got plenty of space to carry on a flight with you all the goodies you need for that trip. Another big benefit is how durable this is, so you won’t have to worry about it falling apart on you after too many trips.

For any guy that is looking to take a trip this winter to get away from the brutally cold nights in our future, the Luis Waxed Canvas Weekender is something you’d be wise to pick up. Hell, you can even use it when you commute to work. You’ll get a lot of use out of this bad boy so pick one up now.

Get It: Pick up the Luis Waxed Canvas Weekender ($250) at Bespoke Post

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!