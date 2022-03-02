Travel to Colorado and Unwind With the ASPENX Experience

Après all day! With ski season in full effect, all eyes are on Aspen. The perennial hotspot has seen a rise in popularity in recent years, thanks to new year-round residents and a steady influx of visitors from all over the world. Hey, there’s a reason why everyone from A-listers to Gen Z-ers and everyone in between are simply obsessed with the mountain town!

While Aspen is known for its fabled slopes, the decadent dining and après-ski scene are equally noteworthy. After all, who doesn’t want to pop a magnum of bubbly after a long day of riding chair lifts and descending black diamonds? With that in mind, ASPENX, the newly launched premium retail and experiential brand has created the ultimate, immersive experience. Working with iconic fine art photographer Gray Malin, ASPENX has created Snow Beach, a one-of-a-kind partnership that’s already elevating the mountaintop experience to new heights. Considering ASPENX is in the process of revolutionizing retail in the area and even recently linked up with Prada, you know they mean business. Snow Beach kicked off on President’s Day weekend and continues as a weekend activation through Sunday, March 27.

The beach-themed decor may be a contrast from the powdery peaks, but the vibe is all Aspen — in fact, it’s executed from the famed team behind The Little Nell, Aspen’s premier hotel. Think bottle service, multi-course food pairings and impeccable surroundings that will transport guests into one of Malin’s coveted snapshots. “My goal was to create an immersive experience inspired by my work and pay homage to the chic après-ski culture that Aspen has perfected. I want guests of Snow Beach to step into a whimsical Gray Malin photograph where they can take their own pictures and create their own unique memories of Aspen,” Malin states. Sounds like a legendary Instagram opportunity to us!

In addition to views galore, there’s everything from live DJ performances to opportunities to rent an entire cabanas (which are designed by Malin). The cuisine and cocktails are awe-inspiring, so you can prepare to sip on top-shelf champagne and rosé while indulging in caviar and black truffles. Yes, it’s as dreamy as it sounds. If you’re looking for more info or want to get tickets to elevate your spring break getaway, they can be purchased on www.ASPENX.com. #snowbeachaspen

