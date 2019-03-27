



When it comes to food-focused TV shows, few series have been able to capture audiences’ attention the same way as Chef’s Table. For those who haven’t burned through all five mouth-watering seasons, the show is filled with awe-inspiring creations and features a selection of the world’s leading chefs and culinary personalities, giving viewers an intimate glimpse into their lives. Between the gripping storytelling and stunning cinematography, it’s hard to watch without binging an entire season (or giving in to an inevitable case of the munchies).

But if you’ve ever tuned in and fantasized about devouring the on-screen dishes for yourself, you’re in luck. The travel experts at Black Tomato have created an impressive collection of immersive, luxurious journeys meticulously developed in partnership with some of the famous faces featured on the show.

The new program, dubbed Tasting Notes, is an authentic and deeply personal collection of itineraries that allows hungry travelers to discover the regions that have inspired each of the respective masterminds. From Michelin-starred chefs to world-renowned culinary pioneers, every experience is designed to give travelers unprecedented access into the kitchens, as well as the minds of these gastronomic rock stars.

“We’ve seen a massive interest in culinary travel stemming from client requests in all corners of the earth,” says Tom Marchant, owner and co-founder of Black Tomato. “After months of research and on-the-ground exploration with the chefs themselves, we identified some of the world’s most inspiring culinary personalities who shared our passion for travel. Then, our team of travel experts worked hand-in-hand alongside the chefs to develop itineraries with fantastic experiences they wanted to share with others.”

So what kinds of activities and experiences can curious gourmands specifically look forward to? It really all boils down to which customizable trip you book. For example, anyone eager to explore the culinary treasures of South America might be directed to discover Peru through the eyes of celebrated chef Virgilio Martínez.

During his Chef’s Table episode, fans got to see inside Central, his Lima-based eatery (that’s currently ranked the fifth best restaurant in the world). Since then, he’s opened Mil, a new concept that overlooks the concentric terraces of Moray, perched high in Peru’s Sacred Valley. Participants not only get to dine at Mil, but they also enjoy a traditional Pago a la Tierra ceremony led by a local shaman; learn local cooking techniques utilized by Martínez himself (such as cooking lunch in a hand-built huatia oven); and discover the religious, cultural, and economic significance of Andean spirits during a private tour to his favorite Peruvian distillery.

Switching gears, an alternative itinerary brings travelers to Central Europe to unearth the staple dishes of Slovenia. Devised alongside Janez Bratovž—regarded as the father of modern Slovenian fine dining—the trip winds through some of country’s most popular regions including Piran, Ljubljana, and Lake Bled. Along the way, guests have the chance to witness all of the regions and institutions that are positioning Slovenia as an on-the-rise culinary hot spot to watch. Highlights include truffle hunting in Istria; cycling through Gorsika Brda’s vineyards for private wine tastings; and accompanying Chef Bratovž to Ljubljana’s famed food market to source ingredients for a one-of-kind cooking class.

The portfolio currently houses a total of five distinct trips across five mouth-watering destinations. In addition to Peru and Slovenia, Tasting Notes also encompasses itineraries to Spain’s Basque Country with Chef Dani López; throughout Argentina with Chef Fernando Trocca; and in the land Down Under with Chef Maggie Beer (nicknamed the matriarch of Australian cuisine).

But the Black Tomato team isn’t stopping there. In fact, they’re already gearing up to expand the concept to new locales including destinations like New York, Los Angeles, and the United Kingdom.

“We wanted to start with some incredible destinations that we know and love and some emerging ones as well,” said Marchand. “We want these experiences and this access to transform not only your outlook on travel, but also allow you to experience a place through the lens of food that unlocks meaningful immersion. This is very much an ongoing portfolio that we are building out.”

Catch the sixth season of Chef’s Table on Netflix, and start planning your next food-themed getaway. Rest assured, no matter which itinerary you choose, Tasting Notes is sure to satisfy even the most insatiable gastronomes.