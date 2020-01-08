



If sleeping on the ground isn’t your thing, but you still want to enjoy the outdoors, you’re in luck. Perched on the Big Sur cliffs in California overlooking the Pacific Ocean, you’ll discover one of the most unique camping areas ever: Treebones Resort.

A real eco-friendly resort, Treebones strives to create as light a footprint on the Earth as possible. Employees live on site, which reduces greenhouse emissions since their commute is on foot. There are plenty of recycling and composting containers on the grounds; in fact, all kitchen scraps from the restaurant are fed to their happy chickens or composted at the organic garden.

Treebones recycles heat through an exchanger to supply hot water for radiant-heated floors, the pool and spa, and for hot-water use in the kitchen and restrooms. Any material they don’t use when building on the property, they donate to Habitat for Humanity. For lighting, they use high-efficiency pumps, LED or CFL lighting, and they use skylights in all the buildings to reduce electricity consumption.

Upon check-in, a Treebones Resort employee will greet you at your car in one of five quiet-running, zero-emission electric golf carts to pick up your luggage and drive you to your site. As you cruise around the grounds, enjoy the views of the California coast, gorgeous hiking trails and lush trees surrounding you.

Here are Treebones Resort’s lodging options: