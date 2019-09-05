With autumn just about here, we looked for unexpected trips of fall 2019 that’ll surpass your expectations of what a long-weekend getaway can be. Some—like a vacation to the U.S. Virgin Islands, Napa Valley, and Asbury Park—will make you forget the leaves are changing, while others—like jaunts to Texas and British Columbia—will have you embracing the best of the season.

There’s no better time for a quick escape, and whether you’re looking for an undiscovered spot on the rise or want to explore an old standby in a new light, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best long-weekend trips of fall 2019.