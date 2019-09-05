A Classier Jersey Shore

Asbury Park, New Jersey

This historic beach town, 90 minutes from Manhattan, has become an edgy alternative to the Hamptons, thanks to a renaissance in the past five years. Bars, restaurants, and music venues now line the boardwalk and a revitalized downtown is full of artisanal coffee shops and art galleries. The Asbury Hotel, with a rooftop cinema and a pool, is ground zero for the burgeoning scene, but the new oceanfront Asbury Ocean Club, with a garden terrace and spa, is a more sedate alternative. Wherever you crash, grab a pork roll, egg, and cheese from Frank’s Deli, then rent an SUP at Deal Lake Dock Co. If you’re still jazzed when the sun sets, catch a show at one of the legendary venues like The Saint or The Stone Pony, Springsteen’s old stomping ground.

Don’t Leave Without…

Grabbing sunset beers on the rooftop at Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten. — Jen Murphy