A Fresh Start in the Caribbean

U.S. Virgin Islands

When an island gets mowed down by back-to-back Category 5 hurricanes, you can forgive the locals for taking some R&R. Not U.S. Virgin Islanders, who steadfastly refused to let those dark clouds damper their perennial sunshine. Before the 2017 storms, there were just three craft breweries on this series of small islands 50 miles east of Puerto Rico. Now there are five, including Leatherback Brewing Co., on St. Croix, where you can play cornhole while downing a saison inspired by local bush teas. There’s also a new vodka distillery, Arc Vodka, from a pair of St. Thomians fed up with all the rum-guzzling pirate stereotypes. Over in Frederiksted, chef Digby Stridiron recently opened the West Indian kitchen Braata, which is a short stroll to the equally buoyant boutique hotel The Fred. Oh, and the beaches? The mile-long crescent of sand at Magens Bay is still bone white, the waters at Maho Bay are the same cotton candy blue, and the coral surrounding Waterlemon Cay remains ripe for Nemo-like adventures—all without the tourist crush now, too.

Don’t Leave Without…

Paddleboarding across St. John’s Hansen Bay to the new floating taqueria Lime Out, where you can tie up, grab an underwater seat at the (above water) bar, nosh on tuna tacos, and down craft cocktails. — Mark Johanson