Aspen Alternative

Carbondale, Colorado

Aspen has long dominated the iconic Roaring Fork Valley, but with the city increasingly overrun, down-valley towns like Carbondale, Basalt, and Glenwood Springs have come into their own, with the same Rocky Mountain charm that made Aspen such a draw two decades ago. Carbondale is the best bet for a base camp, staying at the new Marble Distilling Co. and Inn, where you can quench your thirst with a cocktail, then head to one of their five luxury suites. The next evening, after a long day hiking iconic Mount Sopris or mountain biking the technical trails of Red Hill, grab a craft brew at Roaring Fork Beer Company and dinner at new local favorite The Way Home, a boutique hotel and restaurant. For a more mellow excursion, you can cycle a portion of the 42-mile Rio Grande Trail, with pit stops like Hunter S. Thompson’s old haunt, Woody Creek Tavern. Afterward, soak in the hot springs at Avalanche Ranch, just outside town.

Don’t Leave Without…

Glamping for a night at Cedar Ridge Ranch, a 67-acre spread with dramatic views of the Elk mountain range. — J.M.