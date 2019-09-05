Canada’s Refined Adventure Club

Tofino, British Columbia

Tofino, a tiny town on the western flank of Vancouver Island, earned the nickname Tuff City for its genesis as a fishing and forestry port. It’s also a hub for outdoorsy types jonesing for world-class surf breaks and rain forest hikes, but it’s become increasingly popular for more sedate adventures, too: riding in town on a beach cruiser, strolling along the sand at sunset, or settling in for afternoon beers at Tofino Brewing Co. Today it’s easy to score an adrenaline rush and some downtime, and the perfect base camp for both is Tofino Resort and Marina, a waterfront, timber-and-glass lodge with two restaurants and its own adventure center, offering everything from bear-watching excursions to tours of natural hot springs. When you’re antsy, explore the town’s impressive selection of First Nations art or head to the inspired restaurant Wolf in the Fog, whose fish-and-forage menu has put Tofino firmly on the foodie scene. Indeed, the only thing tough about Tofino these days is leaving.

Don’t Leave Without…

Queueing up with the locals for Baja-style tacos at the original Tacofino, a beloved food truck that now has several B.C. outposts. — B.B.