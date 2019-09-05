Napa’s New Outdoorsy Side

Napa Valley, California

Trips to this region are too often synonymous with overindulgence. But these days, California’s wine capital is adding legitimate outdoor adventures, like hiking and mountain biking, to its slate of cabernet tastings and Michelin-starred meals. The green hills are suddenly in vogue, and a perfect way to truly earn your wine flight is to head to Clif Family Winery, in St. Helena. You can head out on a group road ride right from the winery, then enjoy a post-tour zinfandel on the back patio, complete with a food truck. Meanwhile, the still-under-construction Napa Valley Vine Trail, with nearly 13 completed miles between Napa and Yountville, is a great option for a run. Stay in Calistoga or St. Helena and you’ll have easy access to the Mayacama Mountains, full of hiking trails, as well as indulgent amenities at posh properties like the 157-acre Calistoga Ranch or the five-room Francis House, a new hotel set in a mansion from the 1880s.

Don’t Leave Without…

Checking out the classic car collection while wine tasting at Far Niente, a winery with a stone carriage house full of Bentleys, Porsches, and other vintage autos that are as memorable as the wine. — Blane Bachelor