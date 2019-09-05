Texas’ New Progressive Gem

San Antonio

San Antonio gets a reputation as a dowdy destination, but last year the Alamo City celebrated its 300th anniversary, and to gear up, San Antonio underwent a radical facelift. Today, the metro area of 2.5 million is a cultural and culinary rival to Austin, having been declared a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, thanks to its mix of Spanish, Mexican, German, and French influences that help shape its cuisine. The main pedestrian thoroughfare is River Walk, 15 miles of paths lined with shops, restaurants, and museums. But lately much of the action has shifted to the Pearl, an 1880s-era brewery complex that’s been transformed into a 22-acre dining district helmed by the iconic Hotel Emma. Standout eateries here include Cured, where James Beard Award nominee Steve McHugh offers a master class in whole-animal cooking. For something more casual, pop over to the neon lights at Cullum’s Attagirl, with gourmet fast-food options like a bologna and pimento cheese sandwich.

Don’t Leave Without…

Tossing back a shot near the Alamo at Maverick Whiskey, a new distillery in the restored Lockwood National Bank building that pays homage to Sam Maverick, the legendary Texan whose name is synonymous with a free spirit. — M.J.