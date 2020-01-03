Stop 1: The Redwoods

A road trip in California isn’t quite complete without a slow pass underneath the canopy of the majestic redwoods. They have a presence of their own that says “slow down, stay a while.” There are several places to experience them, in both national and state parks. (One of our favorite’s is Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park.) Take your pick but heed their call, it’s time well spent.

