Stop 11: Phoebe’s Cafe

If you’re in the Asilomar area, Phoebe’s Cafe is a great place to grab a cup of coffee, a beer or even a quick bite. It’s located within the Hearst Social Hall, which just on its own is worth visiting; It’s a beautiful lodge, has clean restrooms, two billiards tables and a great outdoor patio. They open at 6:30 a.m. and don’t close until 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday). Go for the vegetable and cheese ravioli which comes with a side of black bean and red quinoa salad as well as the tomato, mozzarella and pesto panini. The savory, cheesy goodness will help fuel your upcoming ride or run.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!