Stop 12: 17-Mile Drive

In addition to being an incredible place to tour by car, 17-Mile Drive is also an amazing place to run or ride a bike. The route is relatively easy and flat, though there is one small, short hill as you near the Pebble Beach golf course.

If you’re short on time or are more focused on using the ride as a training session rather than for fun, be sure to slow down at Bird Rock, the Lone Cypress and Pescadero Point. Otherwise, take your time and stop at as many of the pullouts and overlooks as you can. Also, we recommend wearing helmets as most of the motorists are sightseeing and the shoulder is very narrow in several sections.

The wheels on my bike were stolen off the back of our van in Seattle (that’s another story) but I almost forgot that the bike I was on wasn’t my own because our guide, Anne, with Adventures by the Sea was so fun, friendly and knowledgeable. Give them a call if you want to experience 17-Mile Drive through a local’s eyes.

