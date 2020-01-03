Stop 13: Big Sur

This stretch of Highway 1 is meant to be driven slowly—not only because it twists and turns, but because there are so many good viewpoints along the way. We planned our day so that we’d hit sunset out on the road and we got super lucky.

The light went from bold and gold to soft and rosy and there wasn’t a bad picture to be had for the last 30 minutes of daylight. It was one of those magical kinds of road trip moments that we won’t soon forget.

