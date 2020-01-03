Stop 14: Big Sur Riverside Campground

You might want to consider booking a campsite in advance in Big Sur, especially if you’re chasing sunset and sunrise photos. The lack of a cell phone signal can complicate finding lodging on the fly.

We had a great experience at the Big Sur Riverside Campground. You get a picnic table, fire pit and access to a bathroom with running water and hot showers. Plus, the atmosphere is super chill and there’s tons of others in the campground on their own road trips. (Note: Some spots have water and electric hook ups but the campground does not have a dump station or sewer hook ups).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!