Stop 15: Refugio State Beach

If camping near the beach sounds like your idea of a good time, point your vehicle toward Refugio. There are some great sites here, some of which are so close that you can hear the waves crashing all night long. At low tide, take a walk down the beach and check out some of the small holes and cave-like features in the cliff. (Bonus: the showers at this park run hot and the water pressure is awesome. 25 cents for 2 minutes.)

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!