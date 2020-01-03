Stop 4: Humboldt Lagoons State Park

Humboldt Lagoons State Park is part of the largest lagoon system in the United States. At first glance, it might not seem that impressive. But take a walk and then get still. If you’re lucky you might just see elk, pelicans and even whales. For those of you who love getting out on the water, head on over to the Stone Lagoon Visitor Center. You can rent kayaks and paddleboards.

