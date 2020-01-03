Stop 5: Patrick’s Point State Park

Patrick’s Point State Park is one of our favorite places to camp on the California Coast. There’s very little light pollution which makes for great stargazing and it’s also really quiet. In the morning, you can hop on one of the numerous trails and go for a run.

There are numerous overlooks that make for stunning photos and even a path down to the beach where you can explore tide pools.

