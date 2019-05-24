Under Canvas Glamping Announces #PayWhatYouCan Campaign





For many of us, summertime is synonymous with time spent outdoors—hiking, mountain biking, kicking it in a lazy river. The experience doesn’t just afford us a sense of adventure and the opportunity to get out of our everyday ruts.

Science shows that being outdoors is good for our health, and that camping, in particular, gives us some of the best sleep of our lives.

For a lot of Americans, there’s one big hurdle: the cost. Getting kitted out at your local outdoor retailer is no cheap feat. And some 39 million Americans can’t afford a summer vacation at all. So, Under Canvas, the premiere company specializing in immersive glamping experiences, launched its #paywhatyoucan campaign. As the name suggests, the costs of the trip will only be what you can afford—nothing more, nothing less.

“We wanted to make the experience we offer to our guests even more accessible and to be a bridge for those who are restrained by economics,” says Under Canvas founder Sarah Dusek. “In addition we believe that the more people get outside and see and enjoy our beautiful planet, the more people will care for it.”

Fill out the online form describing your family, and you’ll be considered for a stay at one of their at eight breathtaking national parks and monuments camp sites (Glacier, Grand Canyon (shown), Great Smoky Mountains, Yellowstone, Tuscon, Mount Rushmore, Moab, and Zion). Applications are due on June 4, and decisions will be announced on June 7.

Lest we forget to mention, Under Canvas is a phenomenal glamping experience, what with its king-size beds, private bathrooms, wood-burning stoves, and fire pits plunked in some seriously gorgeous landscapes.

As part of your trip, you can go hiking, mountain biking, fly-fishing, white-water rafting, horseback riding, take a helicopter tour, and more. You don’t need a scientific study to tell you it’s good for your well-being.