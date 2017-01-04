Unique Airbnb rentals for those who love the snow





Now that winter is getting into its groove, it’s time to plan your pilgrimage to the snow.

RELATED: 7 of the quirkiest places to stay in Canada

However, if you don’t want to cram into a barely insulated studio apartment (or if you feel sickening financial dread at the prospect of a luxury chalet holiday), check out these alternative accommodations.

Hunker down in a hobbit house in Norway

Because everyone should stay in a hobbit hole once in their lives, right? Especially one that’s just a quarter-mile from Hallingskarvet Skisenter, which has insane off-piste potential and is known to the locals as the “hidden pearl” of Norway.

Escape to a remote cabin in Iceland

“Remote” might be an understatement for this isolated Icelandic cabin. If you’re keen to escape the usual bustle of lift-accessed skiing — kids on vacation, crowded slopes, expensive bars — this is your spot.

RELATED: Bucket list adventure: backcountry skiing by boat in Iceland

Backcountry or cross-country skiing can be enjoyed in the surrounding mountains (there aren’t many ski resorts in Iceland). Spend evenings warming up by the cozy fire and watching the Northern Lights. The entire country has a population of around 330,000, so it really is just you and the mountains. Dreamy.

Relax in a treehouse in Vermont

Picture charging powder at nearby Sugarbush and Mad River resorts, then climbing 30 feet up into the treetops for a soak in the outdoor hot tub. It’s heated, there’s breakfast — and dogs are welcome.

Cozy up in a cabin retreat for 2, Alaska

Originally built as a writing retreat, this is the place to stay for access to Fairbanks and the infinite cross-country ski trails that span all over. Plus, Moose Mountain is just a 20-minute drive away if you’d prefer intermediate and advanced downhill skiing and snowboarding at a resort.

Beautifully decorated, the cabin is a quirky spot to recharge batteries, and when it’s time for slumber, just clamber up the ladder into bed.

Bundle up inside an igloo in Norway

Rent an igloo and be in the midst of the action. Cross-country skiing starts right outside your icy cocoon, while nearby downhill slopes such as Hovden are just a short drive away.

Don’t forget your sleeping bag; this setup is bare bones and more novelty than creature comfort.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!