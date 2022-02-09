There’s a lot of stress that comes with finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift when you’re in a relationship: what to get your partner, where to go with them, how much to spend on them… Stop stressing and let someone else do all the work (in a splurge-y way, not a lazy way!). We’ve put together a list of extravagant Valentine’s Day trips.

Not only are these destinations way more exciting than the ol’ dinner and roses combo, but the hotels take care of every little detail—from luxurious rooms to decadent meals to once-in-a-lifetime amenities. (A private jet? Yes, please…)

Even the gift-giver can chalk this holiday up as a win. The best part: There’s not a cheesy petal-strewn bed in the bunch. These Valentine’s Day trips will make memories that last a lifetime.

10 Best Valentine’s Day Trips

1. Ko’a Kea Hotel and Resort, Kauai, Hawaii

Hawaii has long been a destination for honeymooners and anniversary celebrators, but why wait for a milestone moment? One of the more remote islands, Kauai is one of the most romantic, with stunning overlooks, dramatic ridges, postcard-perfect beaches, and sunsets to swoon over. Boutique property Ko’a Kea Hotel and Resort, perched on the golden South Shore of Kauai, has a Romance Package comprising a $500 food-and-beverage credit, $200 activity credit (think snorkeling, surfing, and bike rentals), and a late check-out in case you have a hard time getting out of bed. Minimum stay: three nights.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!