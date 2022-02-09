10. Hamilton Princess, Bermuda Learn More and Book Now

Bermuda’s turquoise waters and pink-sand beaches are alluring on their own, but factor in that it’s a 90-minute flight from the Northeast and its appeal skyrockets. Take advantage of the Month of Love offer between January 25 and February 28 at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. It includes a $100 food and beverage credit plus wine and macarons. Spend your time lounging in a water hammock and soaking up the sun.

Need to know: A one-night, non-refundable room and tax deposit is required at time of booking.

