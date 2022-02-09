9. Viceroy Chicago, Chicago, Illinois Learn More and Book Now

If you want to add some romance to the Gold Coast this Valentine’s Day, head to the Viceroy Chicago. Close to the Magnificent Mile and Lake Michigan, the hotel is offering a variety of experiences including a five-course tasting menu by Chef Stephen Gillanders or cozying up in a rooftop chalet complete with firepit and blankets. Want to rise to the occasion? Book the hotel’s 16th-floor Penthouse Suite. The 1,675-square-foot space includes a dining area, media room, and butler service. This is your chance to enjoy the hotel’s “Double the Bubble” offering that includes a bubble bath and champagne.

