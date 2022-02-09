4. The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas Learn More and Book Now

Spending time on the beach in St. Thomas is already a romantic proposition, but The Ritz-Carlton is ‘gilding the lily’ with its Valentine Day specials. The hotel is offering experiences such as couples’ massages in the hotel’s seaside cabana and a tasting of house-made spiced rums. Desire a little adventure? Charter a private sailing expedition on the Lady Lynsey II, the hotel’s catamaran. If you want your night to be a little more intimate, book an evening at one of the hotel’s private cabanas that includes a four-course tasting menu alongside wine and sake pairings.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!