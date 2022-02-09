2. Placencia Caye, Belize

Looking for more than one night of private-island bliss? Head to The Enclave on Placencia Caye. A fishing village turned resort town in southeastern Belize, Placencia is brimming with restaurants, bars, shopping, and tourist spots. But if you don’t want to sleep amidst all that bustle, the Enclave is just a five-minute boat ride away. A seven-night stay includes a luxury villa for two, chef-prepared meals and cocktails, as many boat transfers as you want, and on-site spa treatments. Your private concierge will also book excursions for you if you want to explore local Mayan sites, snorkel or dive with whale sharks, or visit the howler monkeys that call the mainland jungle home.

Price: $2,500 per couple

