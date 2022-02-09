3. Ocean House, Rhode Island Learn More and Book Now

High rollers can cozy up at Ocean House, a classic New England oceanfront resort overlooking Block Island Sound. They’ve got a hell of a Valentine’s Day package: “A French-American Love Affair at Ocean House.” It includes a four-day, three-night stay with private jet transfers (via Amalfi Jets with on-flight catering), swanky accommodations in an Ocean View Terrace Suite, private dining in the French restaurant Gondola Village, and lust-worthy gifts (think his and hers Cartier watches, Louis Vuitton coats, a LeCreuset 10-inch cast iron braiser, Veuve Clicquot Cave Privée 1982 Champagne, and more).

Need to know: Rates start at $120,439

