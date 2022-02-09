6. The Restoration Hotel, Charleston, South Carolina Learn More and Book Now

With its Old World charm (think cobblestone streets and Antebellum architecture), Charleston knows how to play up the romantic vibes. At the The Restoration Hotel, a swanky property made from four interconnected buildings that date back to 1863, the Recreate Romance Package includes a two-night stay, flowers upon arrival, a wine-and-cheese reception, dinner for two, an evening turndown service complete with truffles and sparkling rosé, and breakfast in bed each morning. Snuggle up in front of the flickering fireplace at The Library, or venture outside to explore the Historic District with complimentary bike rentals.

