7. Carneros Resort and Spa, Napa, California

Carneros Resort and Spa’s 90-plus cottages and suites make it feel like you’re staying in a modern farmhouse right in the middle of wine country. It’s “Love Is in the Air” package gives couples a two-night stay in the cottage-style accommodations of their choosing, a welcome bottle of sparkling vino, $60 daily breakfast credits at Hilltop Dining Room, and a $100 resort credit toward spa treatments, picnic baskets, resort dining, and more. Bonus: This is a Beyond Green property, so you can feel good about booking a truly sustainable getaway.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!