8. L’Auberge de Sedona, Sedona, Arizona Learn More and Book Now

The seclusion and spa culture of Sedona’s best resorts make it the perfect place to get closer to your S.O. At L’Auberge de Sedona, treat yourselves to the resort’s signature Winter Wanderlust Package. You’ll stay in one of the property’s cottages (opt for ones with views of the area’s famous Red Rocks); get a $300 resort credit. We recommend getting the Infinite Love Massage at L’Apothecary Spa and enjoying a romantic dinner at Cress on Oak Creek with V-Day specials including dishes like braised rabbit and a “Love Drunk” dessert of dark chocolate cherry mousse.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!