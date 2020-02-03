Brewery Gulch Inn in Mendocino, CA

Book a room at Brewery Gulch Inn with a deck overlooking Smuggler’s Cove for the moments when you can pry yourself from those feather beds outfitted in Sferra linens. When you’re ready to get active on other spatial planes, indulge in the property’s North Coast Adventure Package, where you’ll ride horseback with your better half through the redwoods, take a guided kayak tour through sea caves, and finish with a backpack picnic for two (and maybe a “yes,” hint, hint).

