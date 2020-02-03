Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski in Dominica

You love national parks, you love vacations—combine both at Cabrits National Park on this relatively untouched Carribean island. Once you check into Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, the intrepid will have a smattering of diversions: hiking, birdwatching, and an Indian River boat tour, to name a few. Back at the resort, splurge on a farm-to-table meal or at the 18,000-square-foot spa.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!