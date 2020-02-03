Fairmont Banff Springs in Banff, Alberta, Canada

Our national parks are pretty epic, but Canada’s first national park dating back to 1885, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, gives us a run for our money. From the plopped-out-of-a-movie Fairmont Banff Springs get ready to ski, take a dog sled tour, ice fish, ice climb, and more. Newly renovated for February 2020, cap off the day with a treatment at the Willow Stream Spa or laze in the mineral pool or whirlpools. For more ideas, read our guide on enjoying Banff, sans crowds, here.

