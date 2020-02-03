Koloa Landing Resort on Kauai, HI

There’s good reason Kauai is dubbed the “Garden Isle,” and the verdant valleys coupled with imposing sea cliffs, snaking rivers, and buzzing jungle are enough to make any visitor wish they could stay forever. With the Koloa Landing Resort as your home base, launch off onto a Kauai Rum Safari or hike the Nā Pali Coast’s Kalalau Trail to Hanakāpīʻai Beach—get your reservation here. Another stellar option for thrill-seekers? Kauai Backcountry Adventures Mountain Tubing, with a water system that weaves you through some of the most remote and scenic parts of the island.

