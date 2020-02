McCall, ID

Burgdorf Hot Springs, a collection of 15 cabins, is accessible only by snowmobile in the winter. Once you’re settled, unwind in one of the three hot pools fed by a natural hot spring. Or, stay at Brundage Mountain Resort and reserve a guided snowmobile day-trip to the hot springs, if you can get yourself away from the ski lifts for a day.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!