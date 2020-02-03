Shandaken Inn in Shandaken, NY

Venture to the Catskills to ring in Cupid’s arrow slinging at this inviting hideaway, which officially opens on Feb. 1. Shandaken Inn is located only 10 minutes from Belleayre Mountain and 30 minutes from Hunter Mountain, so you can squeeze in plenty of powder time during your stay. Back in your room, crack open that whiskey or champagne, sit by the fireplace, and get ready to do it all over again. Best of all, this bucolic retreat is just under 2.5 hours outside of Manhattan.

