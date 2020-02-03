Sheldon Chalet in Denali National Park, AK
That whole celebrating-Saint-Valentine’s-Day thing gives you a welcome excuse to cross Alaska off your travel wishlist. You’d be hard-pressed to do much better than the Sheldon Chalet, located on a nunatak just 10 miles from Denali’s summit. Snowshoe or glacier trek before, if you’re lucky, catching the Northern Lights. This luxe mountain home includes private guides, a personal chef, and a concierge (in case you forgot the Valentine’s Day flowers, they can dream up something way better).
