Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort in Soufrière, St. Lucia

Yeah, those views are enough to make even the most jaded globetrotters pause. At Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort, you and your better half can soak up the white-sand beauty situated in 100 acres of rainforest and framed by the Eastern Caribbean island’s landmark UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pitons, twin volcanic spires that will be etched into your memory bank for years to come. With the hotel’s concierge, pack your itinerary with ziplining, horseback riding with a volcano pit-stop, and biking or hiking through 12 miles of private jungle trails. For the holiday, your Sugar Beach Butler can arrange a couples’ treatment to restore your tired bodies after all that grueling action or a beachfront dinner under the stars. Or both.

