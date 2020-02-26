Enjoy the Selkirk Trestle and the Galloping Goose Trail

The Galloping Goose Trail in Victoria begins at the south end of the Selkirk Trestle (the bridge pictured above) and is 55 kilometers long. It’s used by local commuters, runners, people on Rollerblades and is even open to horses. It’s also part of the larger Trans-Canada Trail. This trail is also a great excuse for coming into town for a good meal and a beer.

