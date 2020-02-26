Go Surfing in Tofino

You could probably spend your entire trip in Tofino but if you only have a few days on Vancouver Island, save at least one or two for this town and its waves. Located on the western side of Vancouver Island, Tofino is part beach town, part mountain town.

The downtown is relatively small but it’s got a damn good brewery (looking at you Tofino Brewing Co.) and its own coffee roaster (hey, hey Tofino Coffee Roasting Company) that’ll keep you primed for exploring new surf spots in Pacific Rim National Park. Tourists with soft-top surfboards are everywhere but the locals are quick to smile and are still getting the best waves in town. Need to rent a board? Head to Long Beach Surf Shop. They’ve got locations in both Tofino and Ucluelet (40 kilometers southeast of Tofino).

