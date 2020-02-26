Know Before You Go

– The northern end of the island is rugged and remote whereas the southern end of the island is home to Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, and is home to just under 100,000 people.

– Book a ferry online at Metro Vancouver if you’re traveling to and from mainland Canada. If you’re traveling to Vancouver Island via the United States, book your trip online at WSDOT. Arrive between 60 and 90 minutes before departure to make sure you have enough time to clear customs and immigration.

– Don’t want to take the ferry? Floatplanes are also an option.

– Bring your passport but leave the cannabis at home. Though marijuana is legal in both Canada and Washington state, you can’t cross the border with it in your possession.

– Consider a Discovery Pass if you plan on visiting any of the national parks on the island as the fees will add up quickly. The pass will allow you to visit over 80 parks with unlimited admission and can be mailed to your home address before you depart.

– Reserve your campsites ahead of time as they tend to fill up quickly in the summer months. Not into camping? There is both a hostel and a glamping site in Tofino and a ton of hotels in the southern part of the island.

– Bring or rent a wetsuit. The water is cold year-round. Even in the summer, most people are surfing in full-suits with booties.

