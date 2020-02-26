Visit East Sooke Regional Park

There are 50 kilometers of trails in East Sooke Regional Park, some of which are flat and wide (e.g. the Pike Road Trail to Iron Mine Bay) and others that are technical and and a bit more difficult (e.g. the Coast Trail). If you want a park with awesome views, tide pools and thick, mossy forest, this is the place for you. It’s also under an hour’s drive from Victoria.

