Where to Eat and Drink

There are numerous places to grab a bite to eat and quench your thirst on Vancouver Island but we picked these three spots out of the lineup because they’re a little off-the-beaten-path and have a cool local vibe.

Nikkei Ramen-Ya

If you’re looking for a hearty, warm meal to fuel your next adventure, head on over to Nikkei Ramen-Ya in Courtenay. It’s located, roughly, midway between Victoria and the northernmost point of the island. They’ve got several different ramen recipes on the menu and each of them, if you’re dining in, comes with a complimentary kaedama (noodle refill) that can be redeemed by turning in the poker chip you’re given at payment.

Tofino Brewing Company

“Dimension Ascension” and the “Spruce Tree Ale” and are the perfect endings to a perfect day. The first is a dry hopped pale ale and the second is an easy drinking beer made from local spruce that’ll make you wish you were a local. Grab a seat at the bar and try to figure out how you’re going to relocate to Tofino.

Shed

Order the burger and fries. You’ll be treated to a soft bun with a crisp and buttery underside and a juicy, cheesy patty that’s so good you might order a second. Seriously. If you leave Tofino without one of these… then you’ll never know. Just trust us on this one. They’ve also got Tofino Brewing Company beers on tap in case you missed that stop.

