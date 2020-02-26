Where to Stay

Alder Bay Resort

This campground is located right on the water in northern Vancouver Island near Port McNeill. It’s an excellent base camp for northern adventures. They’ve got a marina and a boat ramp, decent WiFi and hot, clean showers.

Quinsam Campground

The campgrounds at Quinsam campground in Elk Falls Provincial Park and Protected Area have been carved out of a forest of tall, tall trees that give you a good bit of privacy even though the campsites are relatively close to one another. There are also a few trails that make for a nice morning run right from camp. We recommend the Beaver Pond trail which runs along the river.

Long Beach Golf Course and Campground

This campground is a short drive from downtown Tofino and is a great spot for exploring Pacific Rim National Park. There is also a trailer on property full of wetsuits and rental boards for guests that want to paddle out. Not into surfing? No worries, there’s a nine-hole golf course and a mini-golf course, too.

Living Forest Campground

Many of the sites at this campground have views of the water but the best part is the network of trails that surrounds the area. (Oh, and the cafe with ice cream.) They also get bonus points for composting.

McDonald Campground at Gulf Island National Park Reserve

This is a great place to stay for those who want to catch the ferry back to the U.S. or those who want to continue their adventure by exploring some of the islands in Gulf Island National Park Reserve.

