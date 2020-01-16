The new year always takes some adjustment. Now that the holiday dust has settled, job duties (hopefully) back on track, maybe even sticking to some resolutions, it’s time to plan some travel. If getting outdoors is a 2020 priority, we’ve got some great news: This upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 20), all entrance fees for every single national park will be waived.

As the National Park Service (NPS) does every year, it designates a handful of days throughout the year as “fee-free” days to all visitors. There are 419 National Park Service sites, and 110 of them charge an entrance fee (which ranges from $5 to $35). The free entry is a great excuse to get outside and explore “America’s Best Idea.”

“Across the country, more than 400 national parks preserve significant natural and cultural areas, each one an important piece of our national identity and heritage,” says National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela. “Free entrance days serve as additional motivation for people to get outside and enjoy these places of inspiration and recreation.”

And given that schools are out, and many businesses shut down for the holiday, chances are you have some free time to take advantage of this offer. From hiking to waterfalls in Yosemite, to wallowing in the wonder of Canyonlands’ arches, we can’t think of a better way to spend a day off.

Here’s the full list of all the fee-free days in 2020:

– Monday, January 20: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

– Saturday, April 18: First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day

– Tuesday, August 25: National Park Service Birthday

– Saturday, September 26: National Public Lands Day

– Wednesday, November 11: Veterans Day

*You can also see the full list of participating national parks here.

If having more outdoor adventures was a new year’s resolution, go visit a nearby national park this Monday. Check out the National Park Service website for full details.

