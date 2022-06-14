When it comes to planning a trip to Puerto Rico, people tend to focus on the beaches, Old San Juan, or El Yunque National Forest. That means they’re missing out on its magnificent, rugged interior: the Cordillera Central Mountains. Indeed, if you reserve some time to explore inland, you’ll discover another Puerto Rico brimming with stunning tropical scenery, delicious cuisine, and a whole different vibe.

Known as La Cordillera Central, Puerto Rico’s mountainous core runs across the island from east to west. Tropical forests carpet valleys and flank ridge top roads that connect over a dozen municipalities. It’s a place of natural beauty, coffee haciendas, and tradition. If you’re on the island at Christmas time, the mountains are where you need to go to experience a true Puerto Rican holiday season. Wanna try the local moonshine too? Look no further.

Where to Stay and What to Do

Cayey

The town of Cayey is a quick 40-minute drive from San Juan Airport, but a world apart. Your first stop here will likely be the recently renovated town plaza. Along with a carousel for the kids, the large square features replicas of the skeletons found when excavating in front of the town’s central church. A sculpture and a new band shell here celebrate the work of Ramón Frade, a realist painter and native son of Cayey. The adjacent Casa Histórica de la Música Cayeyana is both a museum to the town’s rich musical heritage and a performance space for musicians. It’s not uncommon here for folks to walk in from the street, grab an instrument, and join a local performance.

Ciales

Winding roads through thick tropical forests lead to the town of Ciales—a historic Spanish settlement back when gold fever was in full swing in the surrounding hills. Take a walk on the Paseo Lineal Juan Antonio Corretjer, dedicated to the poet and pro-independence activist. If you want a more intense activity, visit Flying Coconut, an organic farm owned by the Helmuth family. The farm offers some great moderate hiking trails, as well as over 40 climbing routes on the surrounding limestone cliffs for the more intrepid.